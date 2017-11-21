13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn Goes Shirtless For 'The Hero Winter Annual'

Brandon Flynn is showing off his shirtless body for the first issue of The HERO Winter Annual magazine!

The 13 Reasons Why actor was interviewed by his co-star Alisha Boe for the mag. Here’s what they had to share:

On their first impressions of each other: Alisha – “I remember the first time we met. We were doing a rehearsal scene with Tom McCarthy, and it was the scene when I come up to the door in the second episode, and I’m like, [screaming] ‘Where have you been? How could you do this to me, you’re such an asshole,’ yadda yadda… I remember my first impression of you was like, ‘OK yeah this guy is a dick.’”

Brandon - “I guess [my impression] was kinda similar, I didn’t think that you were interested in getting to know new people. It scared the fuck out of me, because I was like, ‘Oh great, I’m gonna be here for six months and I think most of my work is with this girl.’”

Brandon on the beauty of the show and social media: “I think a lot of the people on board [with 13 Reasons Why] really have found this beautiful relationship with social media and with viewers, bringing awareness. Honestly, that feeling and that responsibility is something I’m always going to try and navigate because it’s a weird one. Trying to do that and being that kind of person who has a voice, I stay up at night thinking if I’d make a good parent. Because how do you tell people what to do? It’s something at 24 I never thought I’d be grappling with, but people really do pay attention, they look up to what you give to the world and that is really special. I’ve always wanted to give to the world, just like my friends gave so much to me.”

