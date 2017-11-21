Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017

Henry Cavill Goes Pantless, Puts Underwear on Display in New Video!

Henry Cavill recorded a message for his fans ahead of one of the premieres of Justice League – and he was wearing his boxer briefs while recording the video!

“Hi everyone, tonight is premiere night, and I love these nights, always very excited,” the 34-year-old actor said, before standing up and revealing he was pants-less. “It’s a time for celebration. I need to finish getting ready, and welcome to Justice League.”

“Thank you once again to everyone who came out to support the Justice League premiere last week, and to those who are heading to the cinemas to see it…especially all of you in Ar-Kansas!” Henry added.

    Really Henry is this how desperate you’ve become?