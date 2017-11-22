Diane Kruger Stuns at 'In the Fade' Hamburg Premiere!

Diane Kruger is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film In the Fade held at the Cinemaxx Hamburg on Tuesday (November 21) in Hamburg, Germany.

The 41-year-old German-American actress was joined at the event by writer-director Fatih Akin, as well as her co-stars Samia Chancrin, Hanna Hilsdorf and Dennis Moschitto.

Diane plays Katja, woman who seeks revenge on the neo-Nazis who killed her husband and son, in the German-language thriller.

“I was a little shocked that he thought about me for this part because it’s not typically what I get offered,” Diane said about director Fatih (via THR). “What moved me the most was that it wasn’t the typical terrorist-attack film, but it really was a movie about grief and family.”

“I wasn’t sure if I was capable of playing this character, I’ve got to be honest, when I first got the script. And I felt that Fatih wasn’t sure. I knew that he was taking a risk on hiring me because he is known in Germany for hiring nonactors or local unknown actors, which make his films always so authentic,” Diane continued. “I just decided early on that I was going to just say yes to everything, not question him really. I was going to jump off that cliff with him. I’m going to do anything he asks.”



Aus dem Nichts #morgenimKino @verawanggang A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

FYI: Diane is wearing a Vera Wang Collection dress.