Take a Look at Rihanna's Inside Pics from 'Dazed' Winter

Rihanna is on four different covers for Dazed‘s Winter issue and now the inside photos from the shoot have been released!

The photos were all shot by photographer Harley Weir and styled by the mag’s creative director Robbie Spencer.

The mag journeyed deep into the woods with Rihanna, who was billed as “pop’s original nocturnal animal.” Of her hair inspiration for the shoot, RiRi told her hair stylist, “I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads.”

Check out more at DazedDigital.com and get the issue when it’s released on Thursday (November 23).