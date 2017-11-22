Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 9:17 am

Take a Look at Rihanna's Inside Pics from 'Dazed' Winter

Take a Look at Rihanna's Inside Pics from 'Dazed' Winter

Rihanna is on four different covers for Dazed‘s Winter issue and now the inside photos from the shoot have been released!

The photos were all shot by photographer Harley Weir and styled by the mag’s creative director Robbie Spencer.

The mag journeyed deep into the woods with Rihanna, who was billed as “pop’s original nocturnal animal.” Of her hair inspiration for the shoot, RiRi told her hair stylist, “I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads.”

Check out more at DazedDigital.com and get the issue when it’s released on Thursday (November 23).
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 01
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 02
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 03
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 04
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 05
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 06
rihanna inside pics dazed confused 07

Photos: Harley Weir
Posted to: Magazine, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr