Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 4:07 pm

Anna Kendrick's Boyfriend Ben Richardson Visits Her on 'Noelle' Set on Thanksgiving

Anna Kendrick's Boyfriend Ben Richardson Visits Her on 'Noelle' Set on Thanksgiving

Anna Kendrick was busy filming her upcoming Christmas movie Noelle in Vancouver, Canada, this Thanksgiving, so her boyfriend Ben Richardson brought the American holiday to her!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted shooting a new scene on Thursday (November 23), during which she had to burst through a couple holding hands while ice skating.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick

She took a break when Ben stopped by, and the two were all smiles as they talked and held hands.

“World class athlete,” Anna captioned the Instagram video below that same day. “Grace. Poise. Strength.”

In Noelle – set to hit theaters on November 8, 2019 – Anna plays Santa’s daughter, who finds herself having to take over the family business.

A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Just Jared on Facebook
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 01
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 02
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 03
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 04
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 05
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 06
anna kendricks boyfriend ben richardson visits her on noelle set 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Anna Kendrick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr