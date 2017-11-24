Anna Kendrick's Boyfriend Ben Richardson Visits Her on 'Noelle' Set on Thanksgiving

Anna Kendrick was busy filming her upcoming Christmas movie Noelle in Vancouver, Canada, this Thanksgiving, so her boyfriend Ben Richardson brought the American holiday to her!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted shooting a new scene on Thursday (November 23), during which she had to burst through a couple holding hands while ice skating.

She took a break when Ben stopped by, and the two were all smiles as they talked and held hands.

“World class athlete,” Anna captioned the Instagram video below that same day. “Grace. Poise. Strength.”

In Noelle – set to hit theaters on November 8, 2019 – Anna plays Santa’s daughter, who finds herself having to take over the family business.