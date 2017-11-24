Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes opened up about some very private and intimate details of his life in a revealing new interview.

The 19-year-old “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer told all while being interviewed on The Edge in New Zealand.

Shawn was asked to reveal when he lost his virginity and he said he was 16. He was also asked the age of his oldest lover and he said 25, which happened when he was 19. That means it happened within the last three months!

When asked if he manscapes he said, “Yeah, is that when you [trim your pubes]? Yeah, absolutely. It would be weird if I said no, or if I didn’t want to answer that.

Throughout the interview, one of the radio hosts had clamps on his nipples that would give him an electric shock whenever Shawn didn’t want to answer a question. Watch the video below!