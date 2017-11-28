Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 11:55 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Supports 'Mudbound' Cast at NYC Screening!

Jake Gyllenhaal Supports 'Mudbound' Cast at NYC Screening!

Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a photo with Carey Mulligan at a special screening and reception for her Netflix movie Mudbound on Tuesday (November 28) at Bistro Milano in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event were Carey‘s co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, and Jason Mitchell, as well as writer/director Dee Rees.

Throughout awards season, something that big stars often do is host events to support the films they loved the most and it’s clear that Jake is throwing his support behind Mudbound!

Go watch the movie now on Netflix.
