Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 9:25 am

Instagram has revealed the most-liked celebrity photos on the social media service this year!

Three names are dominating the list this year: Selena Gomez, Beyonce, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition to the most-liked photos list, the social media platform also revealed that Selena is still the most followed celeb with over 130 million followers. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in second at 116 million, and then comes Ariana Grande at 115 million.

The data was compiled from January 1, 2017 until mid-November, and there’s some pretty great photos on the list!

Click through the slideshow to see the top 10 most liked celebrity photos on Instagram this year…
Photos: Instagram
Beyonce Knowles, Cristiano Ronaldo, Instagram, Selena Gomez

