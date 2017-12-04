Elton John's Mother Sheila Passes Away, He Announces on Twitter

Elton John has just announced that his mother, Sheila Farebrother, has passed away.

The 70-year-old entertainer posted the tragic news on his Twitter account.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton,” he wrote, along with a photo, which you can see to the left.

Elton and his mother had a fall out back in 2008 and recently reconciled. The fallout apparently happened because of Elton‘s longtime friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, and his mother’s refusal to cut off contact.

Our thoughts are with Elton and his loved ones during this time.