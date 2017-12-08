Nicole Kidman Films Her New Movie 'Destroyer' After 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News

Nicole Kidman looks completely unrecognizable on set of her new movie late Thursday afternoon (December 8) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was spotted wearing a short gray wig, prosthetics, and makeup for a bruised eye as she left her trailer for a day of filming her new movie Destroyer.

Earlier that day, HBO announced that the hit show Big Little Lies would be returning for a second season with Nicole and co-star Reese Witherspoon returning to star in the show once again.

