Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 9:49 pm

Nicole Kidman Films Her New Movie 'Destroyer' After 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News

Nicole Kidman Films Her New Movie 'Destroyer' After 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News

Nicole Kidman looks completely unrecognizable on set of her new movie late Thursday afternoon (December 8) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was spotted wearing a short gray wig, prosthetics, and makeup for a bruised eye as she left her trailer for a day of filming her new movie Destroyer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Earlier that day, HBO announced that the hit show Big Little Lies would be returning for a second season with Nicole and co-star Reese Witherspoon returning to star in the show once again.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 01
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 02
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 03
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 04
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 05
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 06
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 07
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 08
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 09
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 10
nicole kidman films her new movie destroyer after big little llies season 2 news 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr