Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Enjoy a Night Out in Paris!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are having an enchanting Paris trip!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse singer and the 34-year-old dancer were spotted enjoying a day out on the town with Mariah‘s six-year-old son Moroccan on Friday (December 8) in Paris, France.

The happy crew was spotted departing from their hotel and heading into town to go shopping at Hermes and the Disney Store. They then grabbed dinner together at the Royal Monceau Hotel.

Mariah is in town for her All I Want For Christmas Is You concert series.