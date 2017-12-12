Gwen Stefani Says Her & Blake Shelton's Life is Like a Musical: 'We Don't Talk to Each Other, We Just Sing'

Gwen Stefani says that she and her boyfriend Blake Shelton usually sing instead of talk to each other!

The 48-year-old “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer opened up about her relationship with the country star, 41, while baking an Apple Parmesan Pie with Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis on Williams Sonoma’s Facebook Live on Monday (December 11).

“We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Gwen joked. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you’, like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

Gwen also revealed that the couple does an “Italian Christmas.”

“[Last year,] we did homemade gnocchi, potato gnocchi, we did lasagna, which is my mom’s recipe, which is the reason why I say it’s like a ’50s recipe because you use like a packet so I know that’s like illegal for you guys … but it’s my mom’s recipe from my grandma that is not Italian, so anyways, it’s still the family recipe,” she shared.