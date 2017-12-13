'Stars Wars' Co-Stars John Boyega & Gwendoline Christie Are Hilariously Terrified While Playing 'Fear Box' - Watch!

John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie could seriously use the help of The Force to guide them through this scary challenge.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-stars heroically attempted Vanity Fair‘s “Fear Box” challenge, posted on Wednesday (December 13).

The two took turns sticking their hands in a box and touching surprise creatures, like bearded dragons, a boa snake, a dog – and even Star Wars‘ own BB-8. They’re certainly good sports for enduring this one!

