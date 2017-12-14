Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 11:36 am

Kristen Stewart & Bryce Dallas Howard Remember Anton Yelchin at Provocative Beauty Reception!

Kristen Stewart & Bryce Dallas Howard Remember Anton Yelchin at Provocative Beauty Reception!

Kristen Stewart keeps it cool and casual as she strikes a pose at the Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty Launch Reception held on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Benson, Ben Foster, Christian Siriano and his husband Brad Walsh, CEO & Creative Director of Alice + Olivia Stacey Bendet, and Anton‘s parents Viktor and Irina Yelchin.

Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty features a selection of 54 images spanning a 6-year period of photographic exploration; at the time of his tragic passing at the age of 27, unbeknownst to most of his friends, Anton was pursuing a second career as a photographer.

The exhibition will be on view until January 20th, 2018 at the De Buck Gallery, located at 545 W 23rd st. in New York.
Credit: Zach Hilty; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Ben Foster, Brad Walsh, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christian Siriano, Kristen Stewart, Stacey Bendet

