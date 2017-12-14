Nick Jonas Says Golden Globe Nomination 'Doesn't Feel Real'

Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 9:33 pm

Nick Jonas speaks on stage during his appearance on the Build Series on Thursday (December 14) in New York City.

While promoting his new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the 25-year-old entertainer opened up about his Golden Globe nomination for co-writing the song “Home” from Ferdinand.

“I have these moments where I’m sitting there and staring off into space thinking to myself, ‘Is this real? This doesn’t feel real!’” Nick said. “I’d be lying if I said that I hadn’t thought about this moment and being recognized in this way for as long as I’ve been writing music. It’s a really special thing and I’m trying to savor it all.”

Nick continued: “I don’t know if I can fully express in words what [the nomination] means, because it’s so incredibly special. I wrote my first song when I was eight years old coming back from doing a Broadway show in New York City my dad, and it became a part of why our chemistry as a father and son was so strong, and eventually what made my brothers and I become so close. And I’ve made some of the greatest friendships of my life through the experience of being able to walk in a room, take a life experience or idea and turn it into a song.”

Also pictured inside: Nick Jonas surprising students at the Sony Square’s Jumanji Experience later that day.
