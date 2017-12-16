Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Jason Priestley Says He Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face in 1995

Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Nelly Reveals Plans to Sue His Rape Accuser

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 7:47 pm

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump at Lunch!

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump at Lunch!

A very pregnant Jessica Alba chats with a friend as she heads to lunch on Saturday afternoon (December 16) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder showed off her major baby bump in a denim duster over a tight blue dress and black sneakers for her weekend outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Earlier this week, Jessica took her daughters to check out the premiere of the new Cirque du Soleil: Luzia event held in LA.

Jessica‘s new movie El Camino Christmas is streaming on Netflix now!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba shows off her major baby bump at lunch 01
jessica alba shows off her major baby bump at lunch 02
jessica alba shows off her major baby bump at lunch 03
jessica alba shows off her major baby bump at lunch 04
jessica alba shows off her major baby bump at lunch 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr