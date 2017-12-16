Top Stories
Sat, 16 December 2017 at 3:13 pm

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy Films a 'Venom' Fight Scene with Scott Haze! (Photos)

Tom Hardy is bloody and bruised while filming a fight scene for his upcoming movie Venom on Friday night (December 15) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 40-year-old actor was joined by Scott Haze, who is playing a secret role in the film. There are rumors that he will play the villain Carnage, but nothing has been confirmed.

Venom will be part of Sony’s slate of Marvel films and it will hit theaters on October 5, 2018. Also set to star are Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, and Jenny Slate.

20+ pictures inside of Tom Hardy and Scott Haze filming a fight scene…

