Tue, 19 December 2017 at 8:55 pm

Hiep Thi Le Dead - 'Heaven & Earth' Actress Dies at 46

Hiep Thi Le Dead - 'Heaven & Earth' Actress Dies at 46

Hiep Thi Le, the actress best known for her work in Oliver Stone‘s 1993 war drama Heaven & Earth, has died at the age of 46.

Le reportedly passed away due to complications from stomach cancer, according to Variety.

After her work in Heaven & Earth, a film she booked by attending an open casting call, Le went on to have roles in films like Cruel Intentions and Green Dragon. She even reprised her Cruel Intentions role in the planned NBC series, which was not picked up after the pilot was filmed.

Le is survived by her husband and two children. We send our thoughts and condolences to all of her loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: Wire Image
