Selena Gomez's Mother Was Hospitalized, Reportedly Due to 'Stress'

Selena Gomez‘s mother, Mandy Teefey, was recently hospitalized.

Mandy voluntarily went to the hospital to be checked out by medical personnel last week, but rumors recently raised suggesting it was because of an argument she had with Selena over her relationship with Justin Bieber are untrue, reports People.

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn’t just about Justin,” a source tells People, adding “It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him.”

This is also a sensitive time of the year: Mandy recently shared an emotional Instagram post on Monday (December 18), in remembrance of Scarlett, the daughter she lost to a miscarriage in 2011.

“Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec. 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them.”