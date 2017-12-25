Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 4:25 pm

One of Jennifer Garner's Kids Doesn't Believe in Santa Anymore

One of Jennifer Garner's Kids Doesn't Believe in Santa Anymore

As Jennifer Garner was getting ready for Christmas Eve, she revealed to her fans that one of her kids no longer believes in Santa Claus.

The 45-year-old actress shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the treats that her kids left for Santa and his reindeer.

“I still have two believers,” Jennifer captioned a pic of cookies, milk, and an apple sitting on the table with a note reading, “I love you Santa.”

If we had to guess, we’d say 12-year-old Violet is the non-believer and eight-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel are the believers!
Photos: Getty, Instagram
