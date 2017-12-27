Joe Manganiello Shares Fun Memory of Carrie Fisher on the One Year Anniversary of Her Death

Joe Manganiello is reflecting on the memory of Carrie Fisher, who died one year ago on Wednesday (December 27).

The 40-year-old actor shared a throwback photo and a fun story about Carrie on the anniversary of her death.

“Clowning around with Carrie Fisher in the Summer of 2012. Right after this pic was taken Carrie glitter bombed me in the head with this huge fist full of glitter. She then told me we were going to live together and have our own reality show called Star-Blood (Star Wars + True Blood). In a closet somewhere I have that pair of jeans that still has glitter sparkles embedded in the material. She was the best. RIP Princess Leia,” he wrote on Instagram.

See the tribute below.