Thu, 28 December 2017 at 3:20 pm

Amanda Bynes Wants to Get Back Into Acting in 2018

Amanda Bynes Wants to Get Back Into Acting in 2018

Amanda Bynes has some big plans for 2018!

The 31-year-old former child star’s lawyer revealed what she’s up to these days.

Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six.

“In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback,” he lawyer added.

Amanda has been keeping a low profile this year, and gave her first interview in four years this year.

  • namers

    Her interview was very calm and appreciative. She looks like a healthy weight; maybe getting back into acting isn’t such a good idea.

  • gwen

    If she does start acting again I hope it works out but she may be better off staying with the fashion industry.

  • Jamie