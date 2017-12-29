Top Stories
Skylar Astin Reveals Never-Before-Seen 'Pitch Perfect' Rehearsal Videos

Skylar Astin Reveals Never-Before-Seen 'Pitch Perfect' Rehearsal Videos

Skylar Astin just made our Friday even better.

The 30-year-old actor took to social media on December 29 to share never-before-seen rehearsal footage from the original Pitch Perfect movie, which premiered in 2012.

“FBF to this never before seen rehearsal footage of PP1!” he captioned the Instagram video slideshow below. “Featuring an invisible @bensplatt (who was probably at a fitting or something) 🎤.”

The clips feature Skylar and The Treblemakers practicing their vocals and choreography to Flo Rida‘s “Right Round,” Cee Lo Green‘s “Bright Lights Bigger City,” and B.o.B‘s “Magic.”

Watch below!

Pitch Perfect 3 in theaters now (though Skylar doesn’t make an appearance).

