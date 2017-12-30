Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 6:18 pm

Kendall Jenner Calls Herself a 'Loner' in New Selfie

Kendall Jenner Calls Herself a 'Loner' in New Selfie

Kendall Jenner is wrapping up 2017 with one final selfie!

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday night (December 29) to share a photo of herself posing in front of a bathroom mirror.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

“Loner life,” Kendall captioned the below photo while also adding an alien emoji to her caption while wearing a white dress with blue polka dots.

Earlier this week, Kendall announced that she will no longer be updating her app in 2018 as she looks forward to disconnecting from social media a bit.

loner life 👽

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is missing $300K because of a forged check - TMZ
  • Zac Efron almost died while biking with Hugh Jackman - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out a sneak peek of the Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Rachel Lindsay is spilling on life after the Bachelorette - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Becky G just revealed she has a half sister - Just Jared Jr
  • Effy

    Did she photoshop her waist? There is no way that’s her real body, she has zero curves (or from what o saw in her last candid photos).

  • ✮𝒜𝓋𝒶✮

    The dress has black side panels, creating the optical illusion of a waist, which she desperately needed lol