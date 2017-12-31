Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 4:15 pm

Charlie Hunnam Grabs Groceries Ahead of New Year's Eve

Charlie Hunnam Grabs Groceries Ahead of New Year's Eve

Charlie Hunnam is stocking up ahead of the New Year!

The 37-year-old actor stopped by Ralph’s to grab some groceries on Sunday afternoon (December 31) ahead of his New Year’s Eve celebration in Los Angeles. Charlie used a reusable grocery bag to take home his goods from the store.

It’s unclear what Charlie‘s plans are at this point, but we hope he has a wonderful evening!

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam

  • Michiru

    Handsome man!

  • Nosy Parker Posie

    Yes he is!

  • Mercyneal

    for the love of God, Jared: WHEN WILL YOU LEARN? STOP using the verb”grab” in conjunction with celebrities and food!