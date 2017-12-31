Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:50 am

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

One year ago, Mariah Carey took the stage for a New Year’s Eve 2017 performance live from Times Square that went horribly wrong.

Last year while performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017, she took the stage to headline the show and perform “Auld Lang Syne,” “Emotion,” and “We Belong Together.”

While singing “Auld Lang Syne,” fans suspected Mariah was lip-syncing. Then, when “Emotion” began, Mariah told the crowd that she couldn’t hear the music and she stood on stage trying to figure out where the song was, but she wasn’t able to continue. When “We Belong Together” started, it seemed that Mariah had gotten back on track, but the same thing happened again.

Mariah ended the performance with the background vocals playing and her doing some dance moves on stage before leaving.

Sources revealed Mariah couldn’t hear through her earpiece and didn’t have enough time to rehearse.

Mariah also commented on the performance hours later and said “sh*t happens.”

Mariah will be returning for another performance on the show tonight!

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, 2018 New Year's Eve, Mariah Carey

