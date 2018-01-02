Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018 at 5:53 pm

Daniel Craig & Wife Rachel Weisz Head Out of Paris!

Daniel Craig & Wife Rachel Weisz Head Out of Paris!

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are leaving France!

The 49-year-old James Bond actor and the 47-year-old My Cousin Rachel actress arrived at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Tuesday (January 2) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daniel Craig

The couple was joined by Rachel‘s 11-year-old son, Henry.

Daniel and Rachel arrived just before the holidays on December 23. Fun coincidence: the flight the James Bond actor traveled on while heading to Paris was none other than flight number AF007!

The couple has been married since June of 2011, when they wed in a private New York ceremony.
