Fri, 05 January 2018 at 5:47 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Jet Ski Ride on Holiday Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Jet Ski Ride on Holiday Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio is continuing to enjoy her holiday vacation!

The 36-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model was spotted hanging on a yacht on Friday afternoon (January 5) off the coast of Florianópolis, Brazil.

Alessandra looked stunning in a tiny black bikini as she splashed in the water and took a ride on a jet ski.

She was joined by her partner Jamie Mazur, their children Noah and Anja (not pictured) as well as a group of friends.

Later that day, Alessandra took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of Noah and one of his pals on the boat. Check it out…
Photos: Backgrid
