Blake Lively Sports Two Different Wigs for 'Rhythm Section' Filming

Blake Lively looks unrecognizable in a long red wig on the set of The Rhythm Section on Sunday (January 14) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress also sported a black wig on the set that day with Jude Law.

Blake has made quite the transformation for her role in the movie – she looks completely different in set photos taken earlier in the weekend as well!

