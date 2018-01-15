Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 11:30 am

Blake Lively Sports Two Different Wigs for 'Rhythm Section' Filming

Blake Lively Sports Two Different Wigs for 'Rhythm Section' Filming

Blake Lively looks unrecognizable in a long red wig on the set of The Rhythm Section on Sunday (January 14) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress also sported a black wig on the set that day with Jude Law.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

Blake has made quite the transformation for her role in the movie – she looks completely different in set photos taken earlier in the weekend as well!

Check out the new photos of Blake Lively and Jude Law on the set of their new movie…
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively rhythm section set 01
blake lively rhythm section set 02
blake lively rhythm section set 03
blake lively rhythm section set 04
blake lively rhythm section set 05
blake lively rhythm section set 06
blake lively rhythm section set 07
blake lively rhythm section set 08

Photos: Instar Images, Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Lively, Jude Law

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr