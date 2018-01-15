Mon, 15 January 2018 at 11:30 am
Blake Lively Sports Two Different Wigs for 'Rhythm Section' Filming
Blake Lively looks unrecognizable in a long red wig on the set of The Rhythm Section on Sunday (January 14) in New York City.
The 30-year-old actress also sported a black wig on the set that day with Jude Law.
Blake has made quite the transformation for her role in the movie – she looks completely different in set photos taken earlier in the weekend as well!
Check out the new photos of Blake Lively and Jude Law on the set of their new movie…
