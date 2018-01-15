Lindsay Lohan Wears Thigh High Boots for Nightclub Appearance

Lindsay Lohan stepped out to co-host an event for Trade, the LGBTQ dance party held at Schimanski on Sunday night (January 14) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 31-year-old actress was announced as the co-host of the event last week. Lindsay posed for photos in her thigh high boots before heading inside to hang out.

“Excited to see everyone at http://www.TradeParty.com @ Schimanski in Brooklyn this Sunday,” Lindsay posted on her Twitter account last week.

Check out the photos from the party below…