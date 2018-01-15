Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 10:40 am

Lindsay Lohan Wears Thigh High Boots for Nightclub Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Wears Thigh High Boots for Nightclub Appearance

Lindsay Lohan stepped out to co-host an event for Trade, the LGBTQ dance party held at Schimanski on Sunday night (January 14) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 31-year-old actress was announced as the co-host of the event last week. Lindsay posed for photos in her thigh high boots before heading inside to hang out.

“Excited to see everyone at http://www.TradeParty.com @ Schimanski in Brooklyn this Sunday,” Lindsay posted on her Twitter account last week.

Check out the photos from the party below…

