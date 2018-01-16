The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

New photos have emerged of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin hitting the beach together and we have them here!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer were spotted wrapping their arms around each other during their stroll on the beach on Sunday (January 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The rumored new couple were seen being cozy and cuddly with each other while going barefoot in the sand. At one point, they ran into jazz saxophonist Kenny G!

Dakota and Chris were seen being “flirty” on a date night over the weekend as well. Seems like things are heating up between these two!

