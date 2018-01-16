The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

Top Stories
Tue, 16 January 2018

New photos have emerged of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin hitting the beach together and we have them here!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer were spotted wrapping their arms around each other during their stroll on the beach on Sunday (January 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The rumored new couple were seen being cozy and cuddly with each other while going barefoot in the sand. At one point, they ran into jazz saxophonist Kenny G!

Dakota and Chris were seen being “flirty” on a date night over the weekend as well. Seems like things are heating up between these two!

75+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on the beach…

dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 01
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 02
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 03
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 04
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 05
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 06
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 07
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 08
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 09
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 10
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 11
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 12
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 13
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 14
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 15
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 16
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 17
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 18
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 19
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 20
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 21
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 22
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 23
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 24
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 25
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 26
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 27
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 28
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 29
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 30
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 31
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 32
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 33
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 34
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 35
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 36
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 37
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 38
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 39
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 40
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 41
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 42
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 43
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 44
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 45
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 46
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 47
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 48
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 49
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 50
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 51
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 52
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 53
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 54
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 55
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 56
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 57
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 58
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 59
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 60
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 61
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 62
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 63
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 64
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 65
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 66
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 67
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 68
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 69
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 70
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 71
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 72
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 73
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 74
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 75
dakota johnson chris martin beach photos 76

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, Kenny G

  • Jamie

    Would the timing of this relationship have anything to do with the fact that she has a movie about to come out next month?

  • Langdon Alger

    No, Jamie. She had a movie coming out last year at this same time and she was very much single.

  • MaisyDaisy

    Dakota looks at Jamie Dornan like he’s covered in chocolate and she wants to eat him but looks at Chris Martin like he’s cold oatmeal.