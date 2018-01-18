Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2018 at 2:45 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Playing a Drug Lord in 'Cocaine Godmother' on 'GMA' - Watch!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Playing a Drug Lord in 'Cocaine Godmother' on 'GMA' - Watch!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is opening about her new latest role!

The 48-year-old actress made an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new project, Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, on Wednesday morning (January 17) in New York City.

“I was obsessed with her,” Catherine said of portraying the real-life drug lord. “You wonder why, because morally, I am so like the polar opposite…but as an actor? It’s just one of those jobs.”

“It was the best four week shoot of my life,” she gushed about the experience.

Watch below!

Pictured below: Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (January 17) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
catherine zeta jones cocaine godmother 01
catherine zeta jones cocaine godmother 02
catherine zeta jones cocaine godmother 03
catherine zeta jones cocaine godmother 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Catherine Zeta Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr