Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Playing a Drug Lord in 'Cocaine Godmother' on 'GMA' - Watch!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is opening about her new latest role!

The 48-year-old actress made an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new project, Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story, on Wednesday morning (January 17) in New York City.

“I was obsessed with her,” Catherine said of portraying the real-life drug lord. “You wonder why, because morally, I am so like the polar opposite…but as an actor? It’s just one of those jobs.”

“It was the best four week shoot of my life,” she gushed about the experience.

Watch below!

Pictured below: Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (January 17) in New York City.