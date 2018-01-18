Top Stories
Dylan Farrow Details Woody Allen Allegations, Speaks Out About Actors Who Work with Him (Video)

Dylan Farrow is detailing her alleged sexual assault at the hands of Woody Allen in a new interview that aired on CBS This Morning on Thursday (January 18).

“I was taken to a small attic crawlspace in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father,” the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen said. “He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play” with her brother’s toy train. “As I played with the toy train I was sexually assaulted.”

“He touched my labia and my vulva with his finger,” Dylan explained. “What I don’t understand is how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached more believable than what I’m saying about being sexually assaulted by my father.”

Some believe Mia brainwashed Dylan, to which she replied, “Except every step of the way, my mother has only encouraged me to tell the truth. She’s never coached me.”

As for actors and actresses who are part of the Time’s Up movement, but have worked with Allen, Dylan said, “I’m not angry with them. I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time’s Up movement that, um, they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of – of silence in their industry. I’ve been saying this, I’ve been repeating my accusations unaltered for over 20 years, and I have been systematically shut down, ignored or discredited. If they can’t acknowledge the accusations of one survivor, how are they going to stand for all of us?”
    In her defence, she has been consistant for years with her story. It’s never changed. Even the best liars stumble at some point…look at Woody when he was defending his relationship with Soon Yi, he kept changing from he was parental to her to he had nothing to do with her upbringing several times in interviews. As for there was no evidence so it proves it was a lie…look it up and you will find more often than not, abusers are good at making sure there is nothing to find and it is just their word against the victims.