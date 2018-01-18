Top Stories
Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Dog Chunk Dies - See Her Heartfelt Post

Thu, 18 January 2018 at 4:55 pm

Kim Kardashian Throws Major Shade at Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Quote

Kim Kardashian Throws Major Shade at Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Quote

Kim Kardashian just threw shade at Lamar Odom after a quote from a recent interview about Khloe Kardashian went viral.

In an interview, Lamar spoke about when he knew his relationship with Khloe was really over.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” Lamar told Us Weekly.

Well, someone tweeted that quote out, and Kim did not hold back.

Kim responded, “Or second or third brothel.”

Lamar was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel back in 2015.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Lamar Odom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump announces the winners of his Fake News Awards - TMZ
  • BTS might be collaborating with this Grammy-winning band - Just Jared Jr
  • Stanley Tucci responds to SNL's sketch about him - TooFab
  • Brigitte Bardot slams "ridiculous" #MeToo Movement - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello was too excited to sleep the night her album dropped - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Good one, Kim.

  • Jay

    He has some nerve. The drugs, the cheating, and when he has in a hospital bed she was by his side throughout his recovery. She had even put the divorce on hold and tried to fix things w/him.

  • Jay

    P.S. he talked mostly positively during most of the interview, I’m not sure why he decided to take a dig.

  • Just Saying

    I gotta give it to Kim, very solid burn.

  • Gina

    Khloe stuck by that man way longer than she should have