Kim Kardashian Throws Major Shade at Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Quote

Kim Kardashian just threw shade at Lamar Odom after a quote from a recent interview about Khloe Kardashian went viral.

In an interview, Lamar spoke about when he knew his relationship with Khloe was really over.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” Lamar told Us Weekly.

Well, someone tweeted that quote out, and Kim did not hold back.

Kim responded, “Or second or third brothel.”

Lamar was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel back in 2015.