Gigi & Bella Hadid Show Off Their Fierce Street Styles

Gigi and Bella Hadid are making the world their runway today!

The model sisters stepped out in different countries on Friday (January 19).

Gigi smiled for the cameras while leaving her apartment in New York City and heading to a photo shoot.

She rocked a sporty look featuring a black and white Reebok top, black leggings, and a denim jacket with a furry black collar, completing her look with white sneakers, a black purse, and a cute braided ponytail.

Bella, meanwhile, treated herself to a shopping spree at Prada before heading to the Dior showroom in Paris.

She wore a brown Fendi top with a matching purse, denim pants, a puffy orange and blue jacket, and heeled black boots, accessorizing with thin sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

