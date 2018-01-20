Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, & Scarlett Johansson Speak Out at Women's March LA 2018!

Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, and Scarlett Johansson speak to a crowd of half a million people at the 2018 Women’s March on Saturday morning (January 20) in Los Angeles.

Some of the other speakers included Elizabeth Banks, Lupita Nyong’o, and Adam Scott. Frozen‘s Idina Menzel performed “Defying Gravity” from her hit musical Wicked.

Among the celebs spotted marching included Nicole Richie, Olivia Munn, and former Desperate Housewives co-stars Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman.

“I am speaking today not just for the #MeToos, because I am a #MeToo. When I raise my hand it’s for all the women who are still in silence, the women who are faceless,” Viola said during her speech.

Scarlett was joined on stage by Mila Kunis, who held the microphone for her. Watch the video below!