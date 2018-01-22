Alexander Skarsgard's Date to SAG Awards 2018 Was His BFF Jack McBrayer!

Alexander Skarsgard brought his BFF Jack McBrayer as his date to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor had his supportive pal by his side when he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for his work on Big Little Lies.

The guys posed for some cute photos with each other in the audience where the former True Blood hunk put Jack into a headlock.

Jack was by Alex‘s side to celebrate his wins at the Golden Globes earlier this month and at the Emmys last year!

This has to be one of our favorite bromances!

FYI: Alex is wearing a Hugo Boss tuxedo, Tod’s shoes, as well as a Bvlgari watch and cufflinks.