Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 12:10 am

Alexander Skarsgard's Date to SAG Awards 2018 Was His BFF Jack McBrayer!

Alexander Skarsgard's Date to SAG Awards 2018 Was His BFF Jack McBrayer!

Alexander Skarsgard brought his BFF Jack McBrayer as his date to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor had his supportive pal by his side when he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for his work on Big Little Lies.

The guys posed for some cute photos with each other in the audience where the former True Blood hunk put Jack into a headlock.

Jack was by Alex‘s side to celebrate his wins at the Golden Globes earlier this month and at the Emmys last year!

This has to be one of our favorite bromances!

FYI: Alex is wearing a Hugo Boss tuxedo, Tod’s shoes, as well as a Bvlgari watch and cufflinks.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 01
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 02
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 03
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 04
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 05
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 06
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 07
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 08
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 09
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 10
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 11
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 12
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 13
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 14
alexander skarsgard jack mcbrayer sag awards 2018 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Alexander Skarsgard, Jack McBrayer, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lala

    OMG!!! I’m so happy for ALEX!!! ♥♥♥ They’re hilarious!

  • Yolanda


    Google is giving me 98 US dollars per hour to complete esay tasks with a computer .. Do job Some few peroid of time daily & fun more time with your own relatives … Any one can also avail this work…last Sunday I got a new Fiat Multiplaafter just earning $12587 last month .it looks nicest-job however you wo’nt forgive yourself if you do not go to this.!le793d:➢➢➢ http://GoogleHomeTrackJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ♥♥d♥♥♥a♥♥q♥♥b♥♥s♥♥j♥♥♥x♥♥w♥f♥♥♥z♥c♥d♥♥♥o♥♥♥y♥u♥♥p♥♥t♥y♥u♥♥♥h♥c♥m♥a♥♥♥y♥c:::::!ue953m:ch