Helen Mirren Will Star in Title Role of HBO Miniseries 'Catherine the Great'!

Helen Mirren is about to take on the role of Catherine The Great!

The Queen actress will star in the title role of the upcoming HBO and Sky miniseries which will start filming later this year, according to Variety.

Helen will play the 18th century Russian monarch in a four-part project written by Nigel Williams and directed by Philip Martin, who also directed The Crown and Prime Suspect. The miniseries will follow Catherine’s life at the end of her reign, as well as her affair with Grigory Potemkin.

“I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power. She rewrote the rules of governance by a woman, and succeeded to the extent of having the word Great attached to her name, Catherine the Great. I am very grateful to have HBO and Sky as partners in this endeavour. There are no other homes on television that bring the support and understanding needed for this kind of project,” Helen said in a statement.