Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump During Rare Outing

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Vanity Fair's Annual Hollywood Issue Features 12 Amazing Stars!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Her Toilet Is Missing From Her Home at the Worst Moment!

Thu, 25 January 2018 at 2:41 am

Helen Mirren Will Star in Title Role of HBO Miniseries 'Catherine the Great'!

Helen Mirren Will Star in Title Role of HBO Miniseries 'Catherine the Great'!

Helen Mirren is about to take on the role of Catherine The Great!

The Queen actress will star in the title role of the upcoming HBO and Sky miniseries which will start filming later this year, according to Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Mirren

Helen will play the 18th century Russian monarch in a four-part project written by Nigel Williams and directed by Philip Martin, who also directed The Crown and Prime Suspect. The miniseries will follow Catherine’s life at the end of her reign, as well as her affair with Grigory Potemkin.

“I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power. She rewrote the rules of governance by a woman, and succeeded to the extent of having the word Great attached to her name, Catherine the Great. I am very grateful to have HBO and Sky as partners in this endeavour. There are no other homes on television that bring the support and understanding needed for this kind of project,” Helen said in a statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Helen Mirren

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jesse Williams' ex is accusing him of violating their custody agreement - TMZ
  • Carlos PenaVega's son Ocean looks just like him! - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice totally lost her cool during the RHONJ reunion - TooFab
  • Samantha Bee is heading to Puerto Rico for an hour-long travel special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A musical episode is coming to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr