Liam Payne & Rita Ora Star in Whimsical 'For You' Music Video - Watch Now!

Liam Payne and Rita Ora play love interests in their enchanting new music video for “For You!”

It starts out with Rita, clad in a flowing red dress, surrounded by flowers in a garden as Liam sits inside near his bed while holding a glass of scotch.

The lavish video also features levitation and fireworks as the duo finally meets on the stairs.

Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, hits theaters on February 9.

Also pictured inside: Rita rocking a fuzzy burnt orange outfit while out and about on Friday (January 26) in New York City.