Grammys 2018 Ratings See a Big Drop From 2017's Numbers

The preliminary 2018 Grammys ratings are in – and it looks like viewership is down significantly from last year.

According to Variety, the show currently holds a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 17.6 million viewers. To compare, last year’s show had a 7.8 rating and 26.1 million viewers. This accounts for a decrease in almost 30% in that demo and almost a 33% decrease in total viewership. In addition, the show is apparently down a 16 household rating from the 2017 broadcast as well.

There was plenty of star-power at the show this year – you can see the full list of winners here.