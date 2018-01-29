Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 11:40 am

Grammys 2018 Ratings See a Big Drop From 2017's Numbers

Grammys 2018 Ratings See a Big Drop From 2017's Numbers

The preliminary 2018 Grammys ratings are in – and it looks like viewership is down significantly from last year.

According to Variety, the show currently holds a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 17.6 million viewers. To compare, last year’s show had a 7.8 rating and 26.1 million viewers. This accounts for a decrease in almost 30% in that demo and almost a 33% decrease in total viewership. In addition, the show is apparently down a 16 household rating from the 2017 broadcast as well.

There was plenty of star-power at the show this year – you can see the full list of winners here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr