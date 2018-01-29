Top Stories
Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:55 am

Sam Smith Brings Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to Grammys 2018!

Sam Smith Brings Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to Grammys 2018!

Sam Smith brought his beau Brandon Flynn as his date to the 2018 Grammys, held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The couple were seen posing in a group photo with Lorde, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello with her sister Sofi while hanging out in the audience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

Later, Sam and Brandon were seen leaving one of the after parties together.

If you missed it, watch Sam‘s amazing performance of “Pray,” which aired during the Grammy last night.
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith brandon flynn grammys 2018 01
sam smith brandon flynn grammys 2018 02
sam smith brandon flynn grammys 2018 03
sam smith brandon flynn grammys 2018 04
sam smith brandon flynn grammys 2018 05

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Brandon Flynn, Camila Cabello, Janelle Monae, Lorde, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr