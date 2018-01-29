Sam Smith Brings Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to Grammys 2018!

Sam Smith brought his beau Brandon Flynn as his date to the 2018 Grammys, held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (January 28) in New York City.

The couple were seen posing in a group photo with Lorde, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello with her sister Sofi while hanging out in the audience.

Later, Sam and Brandon were seen leaving one of the after parties together.

If you missed it, watch Sam‘s amazing performance of “Pray,” which aired during the Grammy last night.