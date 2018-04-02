Ariel Winter Shares Cute Easter Message for Fans - See Her Post!

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden cozied up together for the Easter holiday!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted leaving a studio and then shopping at CVS Pharmacy on Monday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

She kept it casual in a white “Los Angeles” t-shirt, beige pants, white sneakers, a red purse, and black-rimmed glasses.

The day before, Ariel took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Levi‘s cute rabbit, which they adopted back in January.

Ariel captioned the snap, “I would’ve taken a pic from today but honestly… I was in a fuzzy bear suit (my bunny onesie was missing- not kidding I do have one), the dogs were being rowdy, and Levi and I have just been watching horror films all day and the college bowling championship…”

“Soooo… Happy Easter from our actual Easter Bunny!” she continued, adding “#BabsBunBun #thisisus #nottheshow #iliterallymeanthisisus @levi_meaden.”