Top Stories
'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 24 Contestants Revealed!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split After Almost Nine Years of Marriage

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Chris Hemsworth Grabs Wife Elsa Pataky's Butt at the Beach

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Busy Philipps Breaks Down on Instagram Story Over 'Parental Fail'

Mon, 02 April 2018 at 10:06 pm

Ariel Winter Shares Cute Easter Message for Fans - See Her Post!

Ariel Winter Shares Cute Easter Message for Fans - See Her Post!

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden cozied up together for the Easter holiday!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted leaving a studio and then shopping at CVS Pharmacy on Monday (April 2) in Los Angeles.

She kept it casual in a white “Los Angeles” t-shirt, beige pants, white sneakers, a red purse, and black-rimmed glasses.

The day before, Ariel took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Levi‘s cute rabbit, which they adopted back in January.

Ariel captioned the snap, “I would’ve taken a pic from today but honestly… I was in a fuzzy bear suit (my bunny onesie was missing- not kidding I do have one), the dogs were being rowdy, and Levi and I have just been watching horror films all day and the college bowling championship…”

“Soooo… Happy Easter from our actual Easter Bunny!” she continued, adding “#BabsBunBun #thisisus #nottheshow #iliterallymeanthisisus @levi_meaden.”

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter shares cute easter message for fans see her post 01
ariel winter shares cute easter message for fans see her post 02
ariel winter shares cute easter message for fans see her post 03
ariel winter shares cute easter message for fans see her post 04
ariel winter shares cute easter message for fans see her post 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Celebrity Pets

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aubrey O'Day shared a revealing photo for Easter - TMZ
  • Oh no! What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's arm? - Just Jared Jr
  • Katy Perry threw a chair because an Idol performance was so good - TooFab
  • Hollywood is paying tribute to late TV producer Steven Bochco - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This band pranked fans on April Fool's Day by pretending to change their name - Just Jared Jr