Mon, 02 April 2018 at 1:40 pm

Mathew Knowles Reveals His Reaction to Solange & Jay-Z's Elevator Fight

Mathew Knowles Reveals His Reaction to Solange & Jay-Z's Elevator Fight

Beyonce and Solange Knowles‘ dad, Mathew Knowles, commented on Solange‘s infamous elevator fight with Bey‘s husband Jay-Z.

“I laughed so hard,” Mathew said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, “because if you know Solange, that’s Solange. You just never know what you’re gonna get — a firecracker.”

Beyonce would be in the corner, quiet, just kinda, like ‘when y’all finish, let me know….so I laughed,” he continued.

If you don’t know, back in May of 2014, Solange and Jay-Z were involved in an altercation in an elevator while Beyonce stood and watched. The trio later released a statement about what went down.

Skip to 9:45 to watch the parts where Mathew speaks about the elevator fight.
Photos: Getty
