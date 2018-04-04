Kiernan Shipka Gets Into Character as Sabrina Spellman For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka walks hand in hand with Ross Lynch while filming new scenes for their new Netflix serie, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Vancouver earlier this week.

The two actors star as teen witch Sabrina Spellman, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, in the upcoming show.

“I really believe in this project and I’m happy to say that all my expectations have been exceeded,” Ross previously told ET about the series.

“Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner]… all the visions are coming together and they’re effective.”

