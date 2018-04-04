Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex & the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 12:16 pm

Kiernan Shipka Gets Into Character as Sabrina Spellman For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Kiernan Shipka walks hand in hand with Ross Lynch while filming new scenes for their new Netflix serie, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in Vancouver earlier this week.

The two actors star as teen witch Sabrina Spellman, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, in the upcoming show.

“I really believe in this project and I’m happy to say that all my expectations have been exceeded,” Ross previously told ET about the series.

“Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner]… all the visions are coming together and they’re effective.”

check out the full cast of the series

45+ pics inside of Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch
