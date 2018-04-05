Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Jenna Dewan‘s representative is clarifying a rumor that is floating around the Internet about her split with husband of almost nine years, Channing Tatum.

According to one rumor, Channing‘s drinking led to the split. Jenna‘s rep is clarifying that rumor is totally false.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a rep for the 37-year-old World of Dance host said (via Us Weekly). “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

Channing and Jenna released a joint statement earlier this week, confirming they were ending their relationship.