Norman Reedus Reveals His Dream Guest for 'Ride' Is Cher!

Norman Reedus hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show last night (April 6) and talked all about riding his motorcycle with a variety of celebs in a sidecar for Season 3 of Ride with Norman Reedus!

The 49-year-old Walking Dead star dishes about riding with Marilyn Manson, who he calls the “sweetest guy ever. I mean, like the nicest guy.”

Jimmy also asks Norman who would be his dream person he’d want to ride with. “I’d love to ride with Cher. I know it sounds different, but she’s such a bad ass and I love Cher.”

Watch the full interview below…



