Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless, Loses Shoe For Malibu Hike

Justin Bieber shows off his shirtless body while out on a hike on Sunday (April 8) in Malibu, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer was joined by a guy pal, who rocked a mustache and bright yellow shorts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin changed his shorts as he and his friend also stopped off at a swimming hole to cool off from their afternoon of fun.

The day before, Justin suited up in his soccer uniform to play in his weekly soccer match, where he also stopped to snap some photos with a few fans.