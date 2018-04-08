Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 8:45 pm

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless, Loses Shoe For Malibu Hike

Justin Bieber shows off his shirtless body while out on a hike on Sunday (April 8) in Malibu, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer was joined by a guy pal, who rocked a mustache and bright yellow shorts.

Justin changed his shorts as he and his friend also stopped off at a swimming hole to cool off from their afternoon of fun.

The day before, Justin suited up in his soccer uniform to play in his weekly soccer match, where he also stopped to snap some photos with a few fans.
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 01
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 02
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 03
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 04
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 05
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 06
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 07
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 08
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 09
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 10
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 11
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 12
justin bieber goes shirtless loses a shoe in malibu 13
