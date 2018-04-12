Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 3:27 pm

Bella Thorne Opens Up in 'Inside the Life of Bella Thorne' Documentary - Watch Now

Bella Thorne is opening up like never before.

The 20-year-old actress and singer is the subject of the documentary Inside The Life Of Bella Thorne for Vogue, directed by Emma Holly Jones.

The short follows Bella over six weeks, providing a deeper look at her life.

“I almost passed on this job due to my preconceptions about Bella. But upon meeting her, I was immediately struck by her compassion and intelligence, and forced to question why I’d had the beliefs about her I did. That was the story I wanted to tell. I wanted to challenge the audience’s assumptions and lay bare the truth of a remarkably savvy young woman as she comes of age,” said Emma.

