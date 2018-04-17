Evan Rachel Wood Confirms She 'Just Now' Getting Equal Pay on 'Westworld'

Top Stories
Evan Rachel Wood is finally getting equal pay to her male co-stars on the hit HBO show Westworld.

“I think I’m just now to the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male co-stars,” she told The Wrap. “I was just told that, you know, ‘Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay.’ And I almost got emotional. I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts. Never, never.’”

She confirmed that the equal pay would happen in season three. Season two is just about to premiere on HBO.

“I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work,” she said, adding she’s made “pretty much the same amount of money on things for years.”

“I’m in like dire straits. I’m very lucky. It’s more about if you’re getting paid fairly, or the same, or if you’re getting paid less simply because you’re a woman, that’s not fair,” Evan said. “This is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice.”
Photos: Getty
