This Character Might Not Be in the Live Action 'Mulan' & Fans Aren't Happy!

Li Shang may not appear in Disney’s new live-action Mulan!

The character, the Chinese army captain and love interest of Mulan in the original film, will reportedly not make an appearance in the new film, which is due out in theaters on March 27, 2020.

Mulan’s new flame is a character named Chen Jonghui according to a casting call. He was not featured in the previous movie. This new character will allegedly be an army recruit who is bent on being the “best soldier in human history.”

“After learning that his rival is a woman, his intense feelings of rivalry turn into something very different, something like love,” the description reads.

Fans have expressed their disapproval of Li Shang’s removal, especially because he’s theorized to be a queer character because of his strong connection to Mulan’s male alter-ego, Ping. Some also feel that the new character’s description intentionally removes the possibility that he could be bisexual.

Donnie Yen was recently added to the new movie’s cast.